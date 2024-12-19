Shooting inside North Philly house leaves man, woman dead

Two people are dead after they were shot inside a house in North Philadelphia on Thursday afternoon, according to a spokesperson with the police department.

The shooting happened on the 1800 block of Diamond Street just after 3 p.m., police said.

An adult man and a woman in her mid-thirties were each shot several times throughout their bodies, according to officials. They were both pronounced dead at the scene by a responding medic.

No one has been arrested, no weapons were recovered and no motive has been identified yet, police said.

If you have any information on this incident, please contact the Philadelphia Police Department's Homicide Unit at 215-686-3334.

You can also submit a tip anonymously by calling or texting 215-686-TIPS (8477).