1 Dies, 2 Hurt as Drive-by Shooter Fires Into Parked Car, Police Say

One man has died and at least two others were hurt in an apparent drive-by shooting in Philadelphia overnight.

Police rushed to North Marshall Street and Girard Avenue on the edge of the Northern Liberties neighborhood just before 11 p.m. Monday to find a running car with at least 15 bullet holes in it, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

"Clearly someone was firing a semi-automatic gun in very close proximity to the vehicle," Small said.

As police investigated the shot-up car, they were notified by a nearby emergency room that three gunshot victims had shown up by car, Small said.

A 21-year-old man died soon after arriving at the hospital, Small said. Two other young men were being treated for gunshot wounds -- one was listed in critical condition with gunshot wounds to his chest and torso.

Surveillance video captured the shooting, investigators said.

It appeared all three men were sitting in a parked Honda when a dark-colored SUV pulled up next to the car and someone fired from the passenger side, Small said. After the shooting, the SUV driver sped off down Marshall Street.

Investigators later found a dark-colored SUV in South Philadelphia that could be connected to the shooting.

No arrests were immediately made.

Entering Tuesday, at least 86 homicides were reported in Philadelphia in 2023, according to police data. That's down about 16% from the same time last year, but still on pace to be one of the deadliest years on record.