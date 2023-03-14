Driver Slams Minivan Into Philadelphia Police Headquarters

A suspected driver was taken away in handcuffs after he drove a minivan into Philadelphia Police Headquarters Tuesday morning.

The crash happened a little before 5 a.m. as NBC10's Randy Gyllenhaal and other reporters were at the building reporting on other news overnight.

It appears that the man for some reason made a hard turn, hopped the curb and slammed into the front brass doors of the new headquarters. The silver Honda Odyssey remained on the sidewalk in front of the mangled doorway after the wreck.

The impact made a loud bang.

Breaking: a silver minivan hopped the curb and drove into the front doors on @PhillyPolice Headquarters — a man was arrested, taken out of the van screaming @NBCPhiladelphia Broad Street, no skid marks, loud bang pic.twitter.com/LB5FkCf2gL — Randy Gyllenhaal (@RandyGyllenhaal) March 14, 2023

One lane of southbound Broad Street near Callowhill Street was closed as police investigated.

After the wreck, police officers could be seen leading the suspected driver -- who was taken out of the van screaming -- through the building while in handcuffs. Police then led the man out of the building and into a vehicle. Police said they planned to take the man to the hospital.

It didn't appear anyone in the building was hurt.