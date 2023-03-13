15-year-old Boy Killed in Northeast Philadelphia

Police are investigating after a 15-year-old boy was killed in a lunchtime shooting in Northeast Philadelphia.

According to police, officers responded to the 6100 block of Algon Avenue, at about noon, where a 15-year-old had been shot ten times -- five times in the torso and five times in the leg.

The boy was transported to a nearby hospital were he was pronounced dead at about 12:45 p.m.

No arrest has yet been made and police have provided no motive for the shooting. According to officials, an investigation into the shooting in now underway.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.