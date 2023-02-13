Shooting at Pottstown Wawa Injures Innocent Man

A man is in the hospital following a shooting Monday morning at a Wawa gas station in Pottstown, Pennsylvania the Pottstown Police Department said in a news release.

Police said they were called to the Wawa on East High Street in Pottstown after a 58-year-old lower Pottsgrove man was hit with shrapnel causing injuries to his face and right eye.

The shooter, a 37-year-old man who fired his gun which he had a legal concealed carry permit for, called the police after he was attacked following a domestic dispute over the weekend.

Police said the video footage shows the 37-year-old man fueling work trucks at the Wawa gas pumps when his ex-girlfriend's 19-year-old son and another person attacked him.

Police said while trying to back away from the attackers the 37-year-old pulled out his handgun and fired one round into the ground, shrapnel from that bullet hit the 58-year-old victim who was walking across the parking lot.

The 19-year-old and an unidentified person fled the scene before police arrived, police said.

Detectives and the Montgomery County District Attorney's office are still investigating to determine what charges will be filed and who will be charged.