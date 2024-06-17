Son in custody after woman's remains discovered in Bucks Co. condo

Blood on the walls and the home in a state of disarray. That's what court documents claim officers found during a welfare check at a Bucks County home where a woman's body was discovered.

Law enforcement officials in Bucks County are still awaiting the results of an autopsy after the body of a woman -- who court documents identified as 82-year-old Dolores Ingram -- was discovered in a condo unit in Northampton Township over the weekend.

But, officials claim, Ingram's son is in custody after he was involved in an altercation with police officials in Washington D.C. where, police allege, he admitted to his mother's slaying.

According to police, officers in Northampton Township were contacted by officials in Washington, D.C. and asked to check on a home along along Beacon Hill Road on Sunday.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Here, officials said, they found the remains of Dolores Ingram. Police said she appeared to have suffered severe head trauma.

Court documents note that a man named William Ingram, 49, was recently arrested by police in Washington, D.C. on allegations that he assaulted an officer and damaged a police car.

While in custody, police claim, Ingram admitted that he killed his mother, leading officials there to contact police in Bucks County in order to conduct a check on her home.

Inside, court documents note that officers could see blood on the walls and they found the woman's remains in a pile of clothes and other household items.

Police also claim that they have surveillance video that shows Ingram leaving the apartment with a duffel bag.

However, Ingram has not yet been charged with his mother's killing.

As of about noon on Monday, police said they are awaiting results of an autopsy to determine how the woman died.

Ingram was charged with the theft of his mother's vehicle and he is currently being held in Washington, D.C. on the charges he faces there.

Prosecutors have told NBC10 that they plan to release more information in this case on Tuesday.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.