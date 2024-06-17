Man in ‘black robe' robs Del. grocery store, attacks worker with pepper spray, police say

Law enforcement officials are investigating after a man dressed in a black robe "that concealed their body" is alleged to have robbed a Wilmington, Del. grocery store after attacking a worker with pepper spray.

According to the Delaware State Police, the incident happened at about 8:07 p.m. on Sunday at a Food Lion grocery store located along the 4400 block of Governor Printz Boulevard in Wilmington.

At that time, police said, a man "dressed in a black robe that concealed their body," walked into the store while an employee was transferring money from cash registers into a safe.

While the safe was open, police officials claim, the robed man approached the employee and sprayed them with pepper spray before grabbing an undisclosed amount of money and fleeing on foot.

The employee, officials said, was taken to a nearby hospital where they were treated and released.

An investigation is underway and police officials are asking anyone who may have witnessed this incident, or has relevant information on the incident or individual involved to contact Detective D. Armstrong at 302-365-8440.

Information may also be provided by sending a private Facebook message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.