What to Know From ravioli to pierogis to stromboli, this one's for you Philly foodies out there.

Pennsylvania-based Herr's has revealed the three Philadelphia-area businesses featured in the 2024 "Flavored by Philly" chip contest.

Snack fans can vote on which Philly-inspired chip tastes best.

Herr’s once again needs your help Philadelphia in deciding what area flavor is best by putting the spotlight on iconic tastes from local businesses.

The Pennsylvania-based snack company revealed three new “Flavored by Philly” chip flavor finalists on Monday, June 17, 2024.

"Building on the resounding success of year two of the contest, Herr's is once again putting the focus on the local small businesses that infuse Philadelphia with its distinctive culinary character through the Flavored by Philly Local Eats contest," the Nottingham-based snack food company said in a news release. "The Flavored by Philly contest celebrates Philadelphia's unique flavors, a testament to community support, and a platform for creating cherished snack-time memories."

Herr's asked fans in October to submit Philly flavor ideas for a chance to see their chip flavors in stores all over the region. The twist this year was to focus on "regional gems."

What are Herr's 2024 Flavored by Philly finalists?

So, with no further ado... the three limited-edition flavor finalists for the summer of 2024 are (with descriptions care of Herr's):

Talluto’s , Cheese Ravioli and Marinara - "Talluto’s, a pasta pioneer since 1967, presents a mouthwatering combination of robust cheese ravioli and bright marinara sauce, delivering an irresistible flavor experience."

- "Talluto’s, a pasta pioneer since 1967, presents a mouthwatering combination of robust cheese ravioli and bright marinara sauce, delivering an irresistible flavor experience." Mom Mom’s Kitchen , Potato Pierogi - "Mom Mom’s Kitchen, known for its homemade comfort food, presents a delightful blend of sweet, creamy, and tangy flavors with its signature potato pierogi."

- "Mom Mom’s Kitchen, known for its homemade comfort food, presents a delightful blend of sweet, creamy, and tangy flavors with its signature potato pierogi." Romano’s Stromboli, Special Hot - Romano’s Stromboli, a Philadelphia institution since 1950, offers a savory fusion of cheese, heat, and tradition, encapsulating the essence of the city in every bite.

"Herr’s has deep roots in Philly, and we are thrilled to showcase other small businesses and their distinctive flavors through the Flavored by Philly contest," Herr's Chairman and CEO Ed Herr said in a news release.

Herr's said the company got 1,051 submissions that it narrowed down to the final three.

"Through the Flavored by Philly contest, we wanted to highlight small businesses and their unique flavors to give the people of our community a memorable experience they could truly savor," Herr added. "It was a challenging decision to narrow down to just three finalists, but we're huge fans of these three offerings and can't wait to hear the public's reaction to the flavor combination of these signature dishes with our chips."

How can I get a taste of the new Philly chip flavors?

The three flavors are on store shelves -- the retail price is $2.69 for a 2.375 oz. bag and $4.99 for a 7.375 oz. bag -- and available for purchase online.

Want to vote for you favorite Philly chip flavor?

The snack food company wants you to taste the chips and vote for your favorite.

Herr's said the winning flavor's business will win $10,000 and the person who nominated them will get $5,000. Anyone who votes gets entered in a sweepstakes to win Herr's-branded swag and snacks.

Past winners of the Herr's local chip contest include Long Hots & Sharp Provolone (2022) and Corropolese Italian Bakery & Deli's Tomato Pie (2023).

Which chip will reign supreme in 2024? Voting -- online or by text -- is open through Aug. 9.