Shelter in Place in Garnet Valley, Report of Shots Fired

Police converged on a neighborhood in Garnet Valley, Pennsylvania, due to a report of shots being fired.

A shelter in place is currently in effect for homes in the area of 1500 South Garnet Mine Road. Police have provided few details but officials told NBC10 there were reports of shots being fired in the area Sunday night. No injuries have been reported however.

PECO also reported a power outage in the area affecting 86 customers. Officials have not yet revealed if the outage and the reported shooting are related.

A shelter is also open for displaced residents at the Bethel Firehouse on 3737 Faulk Road.

