Garnet Valley

Shelter in Place in Garnet Valley, Report of Shots Fired

A shelter in place is in effect for a neighborhood in Garnet Valley, Pennsylvania, due to a report of shots being fired

By David Chang

police line
Getty Images/iStock

Stock image

" data-ellipsis="false">

Police converged on a neighborhood in Garnet Valley, Pennsylvania, due to a report of shots being fired.

A shelter in place is currently in effect for homes in the area of 1500 South Garnet Mine Road. Police have provided few details but officials told NBC10 there were reports of shots being fired in the area Sunday night. No injuries have been reported however.

PECO also reported a power outage in the area affecting 86 customers. Officials have not yet revealed if the outage and the reported shooting are related.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Eagles 1 hour ago

Cowboys Stuck in Philly With Plane Trouble

Eddie Murphy 1 hour ago

Bill Cosby’s Publicist Slams Eddie Murphy, Calls Him a ‘Hollywood Slave’ for ‘SNL’ Monologue

A shelter is also open for displaced residents at the Bethel Firehouse on 3737 Faulk Road.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

This article tagged under:

Garnet ValleyDelaware CountyBethel Township
Local U.S. & World Politics Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV Contests Wednesday's Child
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us