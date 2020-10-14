Breaking Ground on Mixed-Use Retail, Housing Site at Former Protest Camp Site

Where a protest camp calling for homeless reform in a North Philadelphia community recently stood, a grocery store, other business and residences will soon start to rise.

The Philadelphia Housing Authority was joined by local and federal representatives Wednesday morning to break ground on the 234,000-square-foot, mixed-use Sharswood Ridge project along the 2000 block of Ridge Avenue.

A grocery store will anchor the site, something officials say will serve the Sharswood community that is currently a food desert without a major supermarket.

The site, being developed by private firm Mosaic Development Partners at a cost of $52 million of public and private funding, will include nearly 100 rental units, of which 17 will be provided by PHA, about 44,000 square feet of retail space and a parking garage.

The site is across the street from PHA headquarters. It will also feature a health center and bank.

“This project checks so many boxes for our residents on issues magnified by the COVID-19 pandemic,” Philadelphia City Council President Darrell Clarke said. “A lack of access to healthy foods – we have a supermarket in this development. Check that box. Access to adequate health care – we have an urgent care coming here. Box checked. Access to banking – a new bank is locating here. Check that box.”

Today we're taking a major step forward for the community-informed & community-supported #SharswoodRidge! This $52M investment includes a supermarket, urgent care center, bank branch, restaurant, affordable housing & more.@RepDwightEvans @Darrell_Clarke @MDP2008 @Shift_Capital pic.twitter.com/9WEnUqcCb6 — Philadelphia Housing Authority (@PhilaHsgAuthPHA) October 14, 2020

The project, which has been years in the planning, couldn’t be started until the protest camp outside of PHA headquarters that was part of a movement speaking out against homelessness and calling for affordable housing was cleared out earlier this month. The campers left after reaching agreement with PHA.

A PHA spokesperson said the agreement gave those staying there the ability to opt-in to social services from Project HOME and the city that will give them a pathway to permanent affordable housing.

The mixed-use housing and retail development is set to be completed in March 2022, PHA said.

These are the full features of the site, according to PHA: