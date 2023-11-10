Transit workers avoided a strike by ratifying their new contract agreement with SEPTA.

Union members voted throughout the day on Friday at worksites and bus depots by using secret ballots.

Léelo en español aquí

The president of the Transit Workers Union Local 234 says the current tentative agreement adds 7% wage increases for workers.

"I want to emphasize that it is very much a work in progress. It is only a one year agreement. Much work remains, especially as it relates to compensation, safety and security issues," TWU Local 234 president Brian Pollitt said in a statement.

Each union-represented employee will get a $3,000 bonus along with other added benefits as well.

Improvements have been made to retain skilled workers while recruiting new ones.

This contract is good for one year.

The final vote with the SEPTA board is scheduled for Thursday and the new contracts will take effect following the board's approval.