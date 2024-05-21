Atlantic County corrections officer smuggled ‘contraband' into prison, officials say

Law enforcement officials in Atlantic County, New Jersey, have charged a county correctional officer and two others in an alleged scheme to smuggle contraband into the prison in return for payment.

On Monday, officials charged Christopher Piccioni, 33, of Swedesboro, with official misconduct, conspiracy to commit official misconduct, tampering with evidence and related offences after, officials claim, he worked with two other people in an effort to smuggle contraband into the prison.

According to police, Piccioni worked with a woman named Qydreia Smith, 40, from Mays Landing and Dion Robinson, 39, from Egg Harbor Twp. -- who is an inmate at the facility -- to smuggle contraband into the Atlantic County Justice Facility on several occasions in return for payment.

Officials said that Picciono was identified as a suspect in this case after a four month long investigation.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Piccioni, officials said, is also accused of having tampered with evidence over the course of this investigation.

New Jersey law enforcement officials said that this incident is still under investigation and anyone who may have information on this case is asked to call the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Major Crime Unit at 609-909-7666 or go to the Prosecutor’s Office Website at ACPO.Tips and provide information by filling out the form anonymously on the

"Submit a Tip" page.