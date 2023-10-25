How a potential strike would impact SEPTA service

With the possibility that thousands of SEPTA workers could go on strike -- as soon as Wednesday, next week -- the mass transit provider has released guidance for riders who may be impacted, if this were to occur.

SEPTA's largest union -- the Transit Workers Union Local 234 -- has threatened to strike on Nov. 1, if the group cannot reach a contract agreement by then.

How likely is it that there will be a SEPTA strike?

Union President Brian Pollitt has said that talks, so far, are "going nowhere fast."

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

However, SEPTA spokesperson Andrew Busch said, in a statement Wednesday morning that "there has been progress in the contract negotiations."

"The current contract between SEPTA and the Transport Workers Union (TWU) Local 234 expires at midnight on Tuesday, October 31. There has been progress in the contract negotiations, and there is an urgency to reach a new agreement that will avoid a disruption to City Transit Division bus, trolley, Market-Frankford Line, and Broad Street Line services," he wrote.

In order to prepare riders in the case of a work stoppage next week, Busch noted that Regional Rail would continue to operate according to the current schedules. Express trains may make additional stops to accommodate the anticipated increase in ridership.

Though, the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen, a union that represents about 160 train engineers at SEPTA, is also seeking a new contract and has authorized a strike vote.

The results of that vote aren't expected until Nov. 20.

Also, SEPTA's statement noted that "suburban buses and trolleys, as well as the Norristown High Speed Line, would also operate in the event of a work stoppage, however the routes for buses that travel into the City would change. Regular CCT Connect service would continue for registered ADA and Shared Ride customers."

If a strike does happen, SEPTA said that Center City Regional Rail stations during evening travel hours, from 2:45 to 7 p.m. riders would encounter changes.

"At Temple University, Jefferson, Suburban, William H. Gray III 30th Street, and Penn Medicine stations, riders would have to wait in line at the concourse level, to ensure safety and avoid overcrowding on platforms. LUCY Green and Gold Loop service would operate from William H. Gray III 30th Street Station to selected University City

destinations," the statement noted.

In order to ease any issues, SEPTA would also employ Ambassadors to stations throughout the system in order to support riders.

Along with these potential strikes, the Fraternal Order of Transit Police Lodge 109 -- which represents neary 200 members of SEPTA's police force -- has authorized a strike as it seeks a new contract.

Though, no date has been set for a strike, here.

If there's a strike, when would SEPTA services be impacted?

SEPTA service would be impacted on Wednesday, Nov. 1.

What SEPTA services would be suspended during a strike?

Market-Frankford Line

Broad Street & Broad-Ridge Spur Lines

City Transit Bus, Subway Surface Trolley (Routes 10, 11, 13, 34, 36 and Trolley Route 15) and Trackless Trolley Routes

What SEPTA services would still run during a strike?

Regional Rail: Train service will be the best choice for travel in and around Philadelphia.

Train service will be the best choice for travel in and around Philadelphia. Suburban Transit: Bus and Trolley routes and the Norristown High Speed Line will not be affected. However, the routing and scheduled service for some of the buses that normally travel into the city will change (see Suburban Transit section).

Bus and Trolley routes and the Norristown High Speed Line will not be affected. However, the routing and scheduled service for some of the buses that normally travel into the city will change (see Suburban Transit section). LUCY (Loop through University City): Green and Gold Loop service will operate regular routing from William H. Grey III 30 th Street Station to selected University City destinations.

Green and Gold Loop service will operate regular routing from William H. Grey III 30 Street Station to selected University City destinations. CCT Connect: Regular service will operate for registered ADA and Shared Ride customers. There may be some delays due to increased demand and local street traffic.

How would SEPTA's regional rail service be impacted by a strike?

In the event of a strike, all regional rail services would still operate according to the current schedule times though express trains could possibly make additional stops to help with the anticipated increase in ridership.

Regional rail customers should also expect larger crowds and possible delays.

For more details on regional rail fares, train boarding, parking and suburban transit routes in the event of a strike, click here.