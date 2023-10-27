SEPTA reaches tentative deal with union, averting strike

SEPTA reached a tentative deal with its largest union, the Transit Workers Union Local 234, on Friday, averting a strike.

"A tentative agreement has been reached with TWU Local 234 on a new contract for employees in the City Transit Division," a SEPTA spokesperson wrote. "This tentative contract will allow for service to continue without disruption, including on city subways, buses, and trolleys. The agreement is for one year, and it will be finalized pending ratification by TWU Local 234 members and approval by the SEPTA Board."

Léelo en español aquí

The union had threatened to strike on Nov. 1 if the group couldn't reach a contract agreement.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

While both sides confirmed Friday that a deal had been reached, they have not revealed the details of the agreement.

Prior to the strike being averted, SEPTA spokesperson Andrew Busch had said in a statement Wednesday morning that, "there has been progress in the contract negotiations."

"The current contract between SEPTA and the Transport Workers Union (TWU) Local 234 expires at midnight on Tuesday, October 31. There has been progress in the contract negotiations, and there is an urgency to reach a new agreement that will avoid a disruption to City Transit Division bus, trolley, Market-Frankford Line, and Broad Street Line services," he wrote.

The negotiations centered on pay and working conditions for workers. The union argued SEPTA has 800 open jobs and recruitment and retention has been a major issue. SEPTA maintained the cash-strapped agency isn't alone in its financial struggles.

A strike had threatened to shut down busses and trolleys in the city limits and cause changes to the lines that ran outside the city. SEPTA had also warned commuters about potential overcrowding and route changes if the strike occurred.