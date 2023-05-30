Person Shot on Center City SEPTA Subway Platform

A person was reportedly shot overnight on a Center City SEPTA platform, the latest incident of gun violence on SEPTA's system.
Police could be seen going into and out of the SEPTA platform area at 15th and Market streets, that's across the street from Philadelphia City Hall.
SEPTA police didn't immediately reveal details about the late Monday night shooting, which caused Market-Frankford Line subway trains to bypass the 15th Street Station around midnight.
No word on the condition of the person who was shot late Monday night.
This was at least the third shooting on SEPTA property in as many weeks as teens were shot on SEPTA buses, leaving one boy dead. Randy Mills 15, was killed last Wednesday night on a SEPTA bus, while two boys were shot on a Route 33 bus on May 17.
The deadly shooting of the teen on a Route 23 bus last week led to the transit agency banning so-called “Shiesty masks” on SEPTA property.
There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.