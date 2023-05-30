Person Shot on Center City SEPTA Subway Platform

A person was reportedly shot overnight on a Center City SEPTA platform, the latest incident of gun violence on SEPTA's system.

Police could be seen going into and out of the SEPTA platform area at 15th and Market streets, that's across the street from Philadelphia City Hall.

SEPTA police didn't immediately reveal details about the late Monday night shooting, which caused Market-Frankford Line subway trains to bypass the 15th Street Station around midnight.

MFL: All trains will bypass 15th Street Station due to police activity. Passengers can connect with Subway Surface Trolleys for transfers to Market Frankford Line at 13th Street or 30th Street Stations. — SEPTA (@SEPTA) May 30, 2023

No word on the condition of the person who was shot late Monday night.

This was at least the third shooting on SEPTA property in as many weeks as teens were shot on SEPTA buses, leaving one boy dead. Randy Mills 15, was killed last Wednesday night on a SEPTA bus, while two boys were shot on a Route 33 bus on May 17.

The deadly shooting of the teen on a Route 23 bus last week led to the transit agency banning so-called “Shiesty masks” on SEPTA property.

SEPTA Police placed a ban on the so-called "Shiesty masks" in the aftermath of recent violence on buses and trains. NBC10's Aaron Baskerville explains.