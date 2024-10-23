2 teens arrested, 1 person still wanted after robberies in Northeast Philly

Two teenagers were arrested in connection to a pair of robberies in Northeast Philadelphia on Monday, according to a spokesperson with the Philadelphia Police Department. A third suspect is still wanted.

The first robbery happened around 11:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 21 on the 2800 block of Longshore Avenue in the Mayfair section of the city, police said.

Léelo en español aquí

During this robbery, three suspects approached a man in his mid-fifties who was walking from his vehicle, police explained. One of the suspects threatened the man by reaching into his waistband to signal that he had a weapon.

The victim ran away from the suspects and alerted officers, according to police.

Then, just a block away, the three suspects approached a second victim when one of them pointed a gun at the person, police said.

Officers were in the area looking for the three suspects when they saw them getting into a car and a person, who turned out to be the second victim, jumping onto the hood to stop the suspects, police explained.

One suspect ran away from the area on foot while the other two drove away in the car, police said.

According to officials, this all came to an end when the two suspects were arrested after they drove the wrong way down a one-way street and crashed into a police vehicle on the 5600 block of Marvine Street.

Police identified the two suspects who were arrested as a 16-year-old boy and a 15-year-old boy. The age of the third suspect remains unknown.