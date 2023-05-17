Philadelphia

Man Shot on SEPTA Bus in North Philly, Officials Say

By Kaleah Mcilwain

A man was shot on a bus on Wednesday in North Philly.

The incident occurred at 21st and Diamond on a Rt. 33 SEPTA bus, SEPTA officials said.

Léelo en español aquí.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

SkyForce10 was over the scene and a bus could be seen stopped with multiple police officers and cop cars around it.

At this time there is no word on the condition of the man shot.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

