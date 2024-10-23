Vice President and Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris is once again speaking to voters in Pennsylvania with election day less than two weeks away.

Harris is scheduled to speak at a town hall event in Delaware County at 9 p.m. Wednesday. The event – hosted by Anderson Cooper – will air live on CNN and feature questions from undecided voters. Prior to the town hall, Harris will visit a Philadelphia deli for a volunteer appreciation event, according to her campaign. The campaign has not yet revealed the location of the deli or the exact time of Harris’ visit.

Wednesday's visit is Harris' second stop this week in Pennsylvania. On Monday, Oct. 21, Harris was joined by Liz Cheney at a campaign event in Malvern. Cheney -- a Republican and former Wyoming congresswoman -- has vocally opposed former President and current GOP presidential nominee Donald Trump since the attack on the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. During Monday’s event, Harris and Cheney made a bipartisan appeal to Republican voters and accused Trump of “using the power of the presidency to demean and to divide us.”

“People around the world are watching,” Harris said on Monday. “And sometimes I do fret a bit about whether we as Americans truly understand how important we are to the world.”

Cheney said her background as a conservative means she prioritizes the Constitution over her political party, and she was concerned about allowing a “totally erratic, completely unstable” Trump to run foreign policy.

“Our adversaries know that they can play Donald Trump," she said. "And we cannot afford to take that risk.”

PA Team Trump spokesman Kush Desai sent NBC10 a statement in response to Monday’s event.

“Showing off irrelevant former ‘Republicans’ of the past at campaign events doesn’t change the fact that Kamala Harris is running to extend her record of unlimited illegal immigration, rising prices, and endless wars abroad by another four years. Another incompetent Harris administration is the last thing Pennsylvanians want or need, regardless of Liz Cheney’s opinions,” Desai wrote.

Pennsylvania is a key battleground state that’s expected to play a pivotal role in the outcome of the 2024 election race which is currently a dead heat between Harris and Trump, according to recent polling.

Trump has also focused heavily on Pennsylvania, holding multiple campaign events in the keystone state, including an appearance at a McDonald’s restaurant in Feasterville on Sunday in which he worked behind the counter and served up French fries. The appearance was designed to troll Harris, who has talked about working at one of the fast food chain’s restaurants in Alameda, California, back in 1983 when she was a student at Howard University.

Without evidence, Trump has accused Harris of lying about the experience as a way to improve her working-class credibility. Trump repeated his claims on Sunday.

“It was a big part of her resume that she worked at McDonald’s — how tough a job it was,” Trump said. “She … made the french fries, and she talked about the heat: ‘It was so tough.’ She’s never worked at McDonald’s.”

Harris spokesperson Ian Sams responded to Trump in a statement that was sent to NBC News.

“When Trump feels desperate, all he knows how to do is lie,” Sams said. “He can’t understand what it’s like to have a summer job because he was handed millions on a silver platter, only to blow it.”

Former President Barack Obama and music legend Bruce Springsteen are also scheduled to appear in Philadelphia on Monday, Oct. 28, for a campaign rally in support of Harris.