Teen Shot on SEPTA Bus in Philadelphia, Police Say

An investigation is underway after a teen was shot on a SEPTA bus in Philadelphia late Wednesday night.

The shooting occurred on a Rt. 23 bus on Germantown Avenue and East Bringhurst Street around 10:45 p.m. The teen was taken to the hospital and is currently in critical condition.

No arrests have been made and police have not released information on any suspects.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.