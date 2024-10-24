16-year-old hurt after being shot in the knee in North Philly Wednesday night

A teenager was hurt on Wednesday night after he was shot in the knee at a North Philadelphia intersection, according to a spokesperson with the Philadelphia Police Department.

The shooting happened at the intersection of North 27 and West Oakdale streets just before 8:30 p.m. on Oct. 23, police said.

A 16-year-old man was shot one time in his left knee, officials said. Police took the victim to a nearby hospital where he was placed in critical but stable condition.

Chief Inspector Scott Small reported that the teenager had just left a store in the area of 27th Street and Lehigh Avenue and started walking with a few other young adults.

Gunshots rang out as the group was walking along 27th Street, Small explained. Everyone fled northbound back toward Lehigh Avenue.

No arrests have been made and no weapons were recovered.

At this time police do not have a description of the shooter, or shooters, wanted for this incident, Small said.

If you have any information on this incident, please call the Philadelphia Police Department's Shooting Investigations Group at 215-686-8270.

You can also call or text the tipline at 215-686-TIPS (8477).