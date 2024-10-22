Fire crews were still working on Tuesday morning after a fire tore through Angie's Luncheonette in Bordentown, NJ, overnight.

According to officials, the fire happened sometime around 3:50 a.m., at the eatery, located along Park Street in Bordentown, NJ.

As of about 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024, officials have not said if anyone was injured in the incident.

On social media, owners of the restaurant said no one was injured in this incident.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

SkyForce10 was able to capture images of fire crews still working in the establishment as the sun rose on Tuesday.

Owners said that they plan to "sort through this difficult time," and would provide an update when they know more.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.