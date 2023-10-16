Arrest made in deadly shooting of Officer Richard Mendez

Police have made an arrest in the shooting death of Philadelphia Police officer Richard Mendez, several days after the officer was shot to death in a parking lot at Philadelphia International Airport, according to law enforcement sources.

More information on this arrest is expected to be released during a 2:30 p.m. press conference.

Until police officials reveal more details, here's what is known so far.

Officer Mendez slain in PHL parking lot

Officer Mendez, 50, was shot and killed in a shooting that took place on Thursday night, at about 11 p.m. just as he -- and fellow officer Raúl Ortíz -- arrived at a parking lot for terminals D and E at the Philadelphia International Airport to begin their shifts.

As they exited they were walking through the lot to head into work when they heard the sound breaking glass, according to investigators. Officials said they then spotted a group of people breaking into a vehicle inside the parking garage.

When the officers confronted the group, gunfire erupted. Mendez, a 22-year veteran of the police department, was shot multiple times in the upper torso while Ortíz was shot in the arm.

Mendez was later pronounced dead at the hospital. Ortíz was released from the hospital on Saturday.

Where is Mendez's gun?

There remains some question about the events that led to Mendez's death.

Police officials have said that Mendez's gun remains missing following the shooting.

Investigators said they're unsure if Mendez fired the weapon on the night he was killed. They also said Ortíz did not fire his weapon.

Teen left to die outside West Philly hospital

After the shooting, police released video of a Dodge Durango -- that had been reported stolen -- dropping off 18-year-old Jesús Hernán Madera Durán of Camden, NJ, in the parking lot of the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia on the night of the incident.

Durán died of gunshot wounds at the hospital at about 11:37 p.m. that night.

Law enforcement officials said that they believe at least four individuals -- including the mortally wounded Durán -- fled from the shooting in that Dodge Durango.

A few hours later, at about 1:30 a.m. Friday, police in South Brunswick, New Jersey, found that Durango when they responded to a vehicle fire.

The vehicle had a tracking device inside of it, which recovered on I-95 and Academy Road on Friday, according to investigators.

Police also recovered a second vehicle that they believe may be tied to this shooting on the 3700 block of L Street in Philadelphia's Kensington neighborhood on Saturday night.

The recovery of these vehicles highlights an issue that has been ongoing at the Philadelphia International Airport for some time -- armed gunmen have been stepping up thefts of vehicles from there.

Cars in airport lots targeted by armed gunmen

Following an investigation that began in January, police officials reported in June that approximately 35 thefts and five armed robberies occurred at car rental agencies at the airport.

Over the course of this time, these rental agencies stepped up security measures to deter thieves, only for armed gunmen to grow more brazzen -- even stealing vehicles by holding the booth operator at a lot at gunpoint in at least one incident.

In those crimes, officials said the thieves appeared to be teens or young men between the ages of 17 and 23.

Since then, officials have only arrested three people in these ongoing thefts from lots near the airport.

Reward grows exponentially

In the days since Mendez's death, a reward for information that would lead to the arrest of those responsible has grown to $225,000.

The sum increased from an initial $50,000 offered by the city along with Philadelphia’s Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 5 and Lodge 27 in Delaware County to more than $200,000 due to continued contributions from other police organizations, unions and local businesses.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.