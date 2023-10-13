2 off-duty officers shot in parking garage at PHL, police say

Two off-duty police officers were shot in a parking garage at Philadelphia International Airport late Thursday night, police said.

The officers were walking to their cars when shots were fired.

Both officers were struck in the shooting and taken to the hospital, according to police. Officials have not yet revealed their conditions or a description of the suspect. They also have not yet revealed what led to the shooting.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

A heavy police presence could be seen at the airport after the shooting. Terminal D was closed at the airport due to the investigation. It was later reopened after midnight. The parking garage for terminals D and E remains closed.

Terminal D has reopened, however the Parking garage for Terminals D/E remains closed due to an ongoing police investigation. https://t.co/MeDlxCMdgp — PHLAirport (@PHLAirport) October 13, 2023

Law enforcement officials gathered at the Penn Presbyterian Medical Center on the corner of 34th Street and Powelton Avenue after the shooting. They are expected to provide an update on the officers. Their press conference will be streamed live in the video on top of this article.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.