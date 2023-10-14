Another car wanted in connection to the shooting that killed Philadelphia Police officer Richard Mendez and injured Philadelphia Police officer Raúl Ortíz has been found, according to police.

A law enforcement source told NBC10 that a black Dodge Charger SRT was found on the 3700 block of L Street in Kensington. Officials on the scene believe this is a vehicle of interest.

The vehicle will be towed away as part of the ongoing investigation.

Crews for NBC10 at the scene reported that there were about a dozen police officers on the ground at the location.

Just after 11 p.m. on Thursday night, Mendez and Ortiz were starting their shifts at the Philadelphia International Airport when they heard the sound of glass breaking and then spotted a group of people breaking into another car inside the parking garage, according to investigators. As the officers approached them, at least three people in the group pulled out guns and opened fire, police said.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.