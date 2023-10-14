Officer injured in shooting in PHL parking lot released from hospital

A Philadelphia police officer that was injured in a shooting that killed fellow officer Richard Mendez on Thursday night, has been released from the hospital.

At about 2 p.m., Officer Raúl Ortíz, 60, was released from Jefferson Hospital where he emerged to a salute and round of applause from fellow officers.

According to officials, Ortíz was shot at least once in the arm during an incident that began at about 11 p.m. on Thursday, shortly after he and fallen officer Mendez arrived at a parking garage at the Philadelphia International Airport to clock in for their shifts.

Officials said that, at that time, the officers heard the sound of glass break, before they confronted individuals that they had found breaking into vehicles.

When a shootout ensued, police said, Mendez, who had been an officer for 22 years, was struck several times.

Interim Philadelphia Police Commissioner John Stanford told NBC10 that Ortíz provided what information he could to his fellow officers as the search continues to find those responsible for Mendez's death.

"A happy day to see him get out of the hospital knowing that he's on the road to recovery as far as his arm," said Stanford. "But, it's really his mind and his heart are going to need some time to heal. Being involved in a traumatic situation like this, again, it has a lasting impact knowing that he lost a friend and a colleague in the midst of this incident, it weighs heavy on your heart and mind."

Also, Stanford told NBC10 that President Joe Biden called him to offer his condolences on the loss of Mendez and they are working to set up a call between Biden and Mendez's family.

He also noted that the search for those who are responsible for the death of Mendez is ongoing.

"We are still working," he said. "We are going to work for Officer Mendez and his family to make sure we get the individuals that are responsible for this in custody."

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.