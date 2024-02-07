Biker in viral video of Center City attack has pleaded guilty to aggravated assault

Cody Heron, 26, has pleaded guilty after he was charged with aggravated assault for an October 2023 altercation with a woman near City Hall that went viral, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

Heron pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated assault and possession of an instrument of crime.

A viral video from October 2023 showed a group of ATV, motorcycle and dirt bike riders surrounding 23-year-old Nikki Bullock’s sedan. A motorcyclist, identified as Heron, wearing a helmet is seen leaving his bike to jump on the back of the sedan, shattering the window. What appears to be a handgun drops from his waistband and he then appears to wave it at Bullock as she emerges from the car, then headbutts and pushes her as she confronts him.

Heron admitted that he was responsible for initiating the altercation with Bullock after getting off his motorcycle, jumping on her car and smashing her window causing shards of glass to fall on top of her two children that were inside, officials said.

He also admitted that he had a gun and brandished it at Bullock when she got out of her car in an effort to protect her children.

Bullock spoke with NBC10's Aaron Baskerville about what led up to the incident back in October.

Bullock said was in the car Heron jumped on with her girlfriend and her two children, 5 and 2.

"They’re not paying attention to lanes. They’re just doing whatever. So I’m turning in the lane and he just hits the side of the car," Bullock said.

Video shows the biker jumping on the rear window of Bullock's car before falling through her rear windshield as it shattered. He steps off the car and drops a firearm to the ground, before picking it up as she exited the vehicle.

When he pulled the firearm up to her eye level, she stood her ground, wanting to protect the children in the vehicle.

"It was just like, it was a little gun and at that point, my windshield was already broken so, what was he really going to do to me, for real?" she asked.

As can be seen in the video, when the argument got heated, the rider head-butted Bullock, using his helmet as a weapon against her face. She responded by shoving his bike to the ground.

"I'm just grateful that my kids are okay. There's not a scratch on them," she said. "It was just the simple fact that I had kids in the car. I just wanted to protect them honestly."