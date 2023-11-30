Road closures and parking restrictions for Philadelphia's tree lighting celebration, holiday parade

The holiday season is in full swing in Philadelphia but there are a few events this week that will help you get in the holly, jolly spirit.

Here's all you need to know from the road closures to parking restrictions for the City of Philadelphia Tree Lighting Celebration and Philly Holiday Parade.

Road closures, parking restrictions and more for Tree Lighting Celebration

The holiday festivities kick off Thursday, Nov. 30 with the City of Philadelphia Tree Lighting Celebration outside City Hall at 7 p.m.

Closures start at 8 a.m., here's what else you can expect:

The following streets will be closed from 3 p.m. until 10 p.m.:

John F. Kennedy Boulevard north parking lane from Juniper Street to Broad Street

Broad Street from John F. Kennedy Boulevard Arch Street

Broad Street (east and west parking lanes) between John F. Kennedy Boulevard and Cherry Street

There may be additional road closures and parking restrictions if needed near the vicinity of the event venue and residents and visitors should be on the lookout for posted signs and instructions from the Philadelphia Police Department.

The following streets will be posted as “Temporary No Parking” zones from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on both sides of the street unless otherwise noted:

Broad Street from John F. Kennedy Boulevard to Arch Street

John F. Kennedy Boulevard (northside) from Broad Street to 15th Street

John F. Kennedy Boulevard (northside) from Broad Street to Juniper Street

John F. Kennedy Boulevard (southside) from 15th Street to Filbert Street

15th Street (westside) from Arch Street to John F. Kennedy Boulevard

Arch Street (northside) from Broad Street to 13th Street

SEPTA riders should also expect detours during the tree-lighting ceremony. SEPTA Bus Routes 4, 16, 17, 27, 31, 32, 33, 38, 44, 48, and 124/125 will be detoured from their regular routes from 2 p.m. to 10 a.m.

Road closures, parking restrictions and more for Philly Holiday Parade

The celebrations will continue on Saturday, Dec. 2 for the Philadelphia Holiday Parade. Drivers should expect traffic delays and are advised to avoid the area and allow for extra driving time if needed. The parade kicks off at 5 p.m. at 2nd and Market Streets and ends at City Hall.

Closures start at 10 a.m., here's what else you can expect:

The following streets will be closed from 10 a.m. until the parade steps off.

2nd Street from Chestnut Street to Arch Street

Chestnut Street/Market Street Viaduct from Front Street to Market Street

Market Street from 3rd Street to Front Street

The following streets will be closed beginning at 1 p.m.

Front Street from Walnut Street to Market Street

The following streets will be closed from 4:30 p.m. until the end of the parade.

Market Street from Front Street to City Hall

3rd Street from Arch Street to Chestnut Street

4th Street from Arch Street to Chestnut Street

5th Street from Arch Street to Chestnut Street

6th Street from Arch Street to Chestnut Street

7th Street from Arch Street to Chestnut Street

8th Street from Arch Street to Chestnut Street

9th Street from Arch Street to Chestnut Street

10th Street from Arch Street to Chestnut Street

11th Street from Arch Street to Chestnut Street

12th Street from Vine Street to Chestnut Street

13th Street from Vine Street to Market Street

Arch Street from 13th Street to Broad Street

Race Street from Broad Street to 13th Street

John F. Kennedy Boulevard from Market Street to 15th Street

N. Broad Street from JFK Boulevard to Vine Street

City Hall area from S. Broad Street to E. Market Street

S. Broad Street (eastside) from Chestnut Street to City Hall

The roads will reopen after they are cleaned and all event-related road closures will be lifted no later than 9 p.m.

The following streets will be posted as “Temporary No Parking” zones from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on both sides of the street unless otherwise noted:

2nd Street from Chestnut Street to Arch Street

Chestnut Street/Market Street Viaduct from Front Street to Market Street

Front Street from Dock Street to Market Street

From 1 p.m. to 9 p.m., the following streets will be posted as “Temporary No Parking” zones on both sides of the street:

N. Broad Street from John F. Kennedy Boulevard to Vine Street

John F. Kennedy Boulevard from Juniper Street to N. Broad Street

Arch Street from N. Broad Street to 13th Street

Race Street from N. Broad Street to 13th Street

Market Street from Front Street to Juniper Street

Juniper Street from Market Street to John F. Kennedy Boulevard

East Penn Square from S. Broad Street to Market Street

Broad Street from Chestnut Street to City Hall (east side)

SEPTA riders should also note the changes to bus routes during the holiday parade. SEPTA Bus Routes 5, 12, 17, 21, 33, 42, and 48 will be detoured from their regular routes beginning at 9 a.m. through 8 p.m.

Also, SEPTA Bus Routes 4, 16, 23, 27, 31, 32, 38, 45, 47, 47M, 57, 61, and 124/125 will be detoured from their regular routes beginning at 3:30 p.m. through 8 p.m.