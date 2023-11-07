New Jersey

School bus slams into home in Howell Twp., NJ

A school bus driver was injured when a bus -- empty except for the driver -- struck a home in Howell Township on Tuesday morning

By Hayden Mitman

A school bus crashed into a home in Howell Township, NJ, early Tuesday.
Officials in New Jersey are investigating after a school bus slammed into a home in Howell Township early Tuesday morning.

According to police, the incident happened before 7:30 a.m., when a school bus driver -- in a vehicle that was empty of any students -- allegedly fell asleep while driving along the 100 block of Asbury Road in Howell Township, and the vehicle went off the road.

Officials said the the bus bounced off a pole along the roadside before it struck a home. The occupants of the home were not injured in this incident, police said.

According to police, the driver suffered some minor injuries in the crash and the house is being inspected for structural integrity.

An investigation, police said, is ongoing.

New Jersey
