Macy Kemble jumped in her car for a short ride home from work last Thursday.

She was driving along Tuckerton Road near Cheyenne Trail in Medford Lakes, New Jersey, around 6:30 p.m. when a rock suddenly smashed through her passenger side window and struck her right arm.

“My window shattered all over me,” Kemble said. “I initially thought an animal came through because I didn’t see anything. There was just glass everywhere.”

Kemble told NBC10 she was too scared to get out and see what hit her.

“I was about five minutes from home,” she said. “I just death gripped the steering wheel and was like, ‘Get home. Get home. Get home.’”

When Kemble arrived home, her father found a rock in the backseat of her vehicle.

Kemble reported the incident to police and soon learned she wasn’t alone. On Feb. 4 at 7:20 p.m. a family of four was inside a vehicle traveling along Tuckerton Road in Medford, New Jersey, when a rock smashed into their backseat window. No one was hurt during that incident. The family pulled over and called police.

Police believe both cases are related. They also said they could’ve been much worse.

“You’ve seen cases nationally where people have thrown objects at vehicles and caused major tragedies where multiple lives are lost,” Medford Police Lt. Art Waterman. “Overpasses, things of that nature. This is along the same lines. We cannot tolerate that type of behavior.”

Kemble said she spent $250 on repairs.

“My biggest thing is I just want them to be caught,” she said. “It could be a lot more dangerous than it was for me.”

Police have not released a description of any suspects. They’re calling on residents to provide information and plan to look through surveillance video.

Police also said there may have been additional incidents and are encouraging anyone who had an object thrown at their vehicle while on Tuckerton Road to come forward.

If you have any information on either incident, please call Medford Police or Medford Lakes Police.