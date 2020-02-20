What to Know A group of children were arrested after police say they threw a rock at a moving car, causing a window to shatter. It's the latest in a series of window-smashing incidents in Burlington County, N.J.

The incidents have occurred along Tuckerton Road in the Medford Township area.

After the most recent incident, Medford Township police arrested a group of preteens.

A group of children were arrested late Wednesday after police say they threw a rock at a moving car, causing a window to explode along a Burlington County, New Jersey, road.

This window-smashing is the latest in a string of similar incidents along Tuckerton Road in the towns of Medford and Medford Lakes in recent weeks.

No one was hurt in Wednesday night's incident. Medford Township Police Chief Rich Meder said his officers arrested a group of children "younger than teens."

JUST IN: Police in Medford say arrests have been made after ANOTHER incident last night and the kids behind it are young @NBCPhiladelphia https://t.co/vjrzDv4kWS — Cydney Long (@CydneyLongNBC10) February 20, 2020

Police hope to figure out if the children arrested Wednesday were also involved in other rock-throwing incidents.

Last Thursday, Macy Kemble was taking a short ride home from work when a stone came flying through the passenger side window of her car. The projectile shattered the window and hit her in the arm.

“My window shattered all over me,” Kemble said. “I initially thought an animal came through because I didn’t see anything. There was just glass everywhere.”

Kemble told NBC10 she was too scared to get out and see what hit her.

“I was about five minutes from home,” she said. “I just death gripped the steering wheel and was like, ‘Get home. Get home. Get home.’”

When Kemble arrived home, her father found a rock in the backseat of her vehicle.

Kemble reported the incident to police and soon learned she wasn’t alone. On Feb. 4 at 7:20 p.m. a family of four was inside a vehicle traveling along Tuckerton Road in Medford, New Jersey, when a rock smashed into their backseat window. No one was hurt during that incident. The family pulled over and called police.

Police warned that these recent incidents could have been worse.

“You’ve seen cases nationally where people have thrown objects at vehicles and caused major tragedies where multiple lives are lost,” Medford Police Lt. Art Waterman. “Overpasses, things of that nature. This is along the same lines. We cannot tolerate that type of behavior.”

Investigators said there may have been additional incidents and are encouraging anyone who had an object thrown at their vehicle while on Tuckerton Road to come forward.

If you have any information on either incident, please call Medford Township Police or Medford Lakes Police.