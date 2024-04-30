Residents told to cancel checks after Montco mail thefts

Police in Montgomery County are investigating after, they said, someone is believed to have broken into a pair of mail collection boxes in Collegeville over the weekend.

According to police, the incident happened sometime between 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 27 and 8 a.m. the next day, when someone is believed to have broken into blue mail collection boxes along West Third Avenue.

For residents who spoke to NBC10's Miguel Martinez-Valle, the incident has caused some concern in a community many consider as a "safe town."

"I can’t believe that I’m so scared to put my mail in there now," Hope Salvi of Collegeville told NBC10.

Her husband, Ivo, agreed.

"It’s surprising we’ve never really heard of anything like that happening before. Collegeville's a safe town," he said.

Officials are asking anyone who may have used those boxes to cancel checks and make sure to check their bank accounts for any unusual activity.

Police also said that anyone who notices unusual activity in their accounts should contact their local police.

According to police, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service has been notified of the incident and plans to investigate the theft from the collection boxes.