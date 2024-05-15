The U.S. Marshals have captured a man who has been on the run since escaping police custody in East Germantown on Monday morning, according to officials.

The task force team found him at a condo complex along West Girard Avenue, officials said.

New video shared on social media by the U.S. Marshals Service in Philadelphia showed 32-year-old Nafiysh Knox-Schenck moments after the Marshals caught him in Northern Liberties on Wednesday.

@USMS_Phily apprehended Nafiysh Knox-Schenck, 32, in the Northern Liberties section of Philadelphia. Knox-Schenck was placed under arrest on Monday for firearms violations when he escaped after unknown individual opened the door of a police vehicle allowing him to flee. pic.twitter.com/EONH0ddFbU — U.S. Marshals Service Philadelphia (@USMS_Philly) May 15, 2024

According to police, he escaped from officers after he was handcuffed following a traffic stop along the unit block of West Collum Street.

Officials said Knox-Schenck had an open warrant for firearm violations and a gun was recovered from his vehicle during the morning traffic stop.

However, police said that after Knox-Schenck was handcuffed and placed into the rear of a patrol vehicle he was able to escape when an unknown person opened the rear door of the vehicle.

Knox-Schenck fled on foot, headed eastbound on Collum Street and, officials said, officers followed in pursuit but were unable to apprehend him.