Bucks Co. murder suspect refuses to leave cell, trial may be delayed

Alleged killer Andre Gordon Jr., who is suspected of killing three members of his family -- his step-mother, sister and the mother of his children -- in a bloody rampage that spanned two states in March may have his preliminary hearing postponed on Wednesday for an odd reason -- he has refused to leave his cell.

As his attorneys and prosecutors gathered at the Bucks County Courthouse for Gordon's preliminary hearing on Wednesday morning, officials were unable to get Gordon to leave his cell -- or to even speak to anyone -- in order to get the proceedings underway.

He had a preliminary hearing scheduled for that day.

As NBC10's Deanna Durante waited at the court for any update on the situation, prosecutors told her they wanted to get the hearing done before the end of the day.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Prosecutors said that Gordon's attorneys would likely submit a motion to have the case continued.

However, as of about 3:30 p.m., there had been no update on the status of the case.

Gordon, 26, was arrested March 16 after he was found walking through the streets of Trenton and trying to blend in with the crowd after two separate shootings left three of his family members dead that day.

He has been charged with the slayings of his 52-year-old stepmother, Karen Gordon, as well as his 13-year-old sister, Kera Gordon, who were both shot inside their Levittown home.

After that shooting, police believe Gordon went to the nearby home of the mother of his two children, 25-year-old Taylor Daniel, where he shot her to death, as well.