SEPTA

SEPTA unveils new signage to simplify navigating mass transit

Mass transit in Philadelphia could soon be easier for newcomers to navigate thanks to recently installed signage at Drexel Station at 30th Street. New signage will roll out throughout the city for the next 2 years

By Hayden Mitman

NBC Universal, Inc.

In an effort to make navigating SEPTA's transit system easier for riders -- especially those new to using mass transit -- the transportation provider has unveiled new signage in West Philadelphia.

On Wednesday, SEPTA debuted new signage at Drexel Station at 30th Street that is intended to help riders find their way when using the system.

The new signage in West Philadelphia has easy to read colors, letters and numbers for each SEPTA Metro line and offers new maps to show bus connections, along with highlights for the most used bus lines.

There are also new signs to help riders find entrances and exits along with neighborhood maps to help orient riders as they exit the station.

Leslie Richards, SEPTA's CEO and general manager said, in a statement, that the effort in intended to make mass transit simpler to navigate for new riders as the city prepares to host the World Cup.

“The project will make the system easier to navigate for all passengers, regardless of language, ability, or familiarity with public transportation,” she said. “The new signage and wayfinding tools will help everyday riders take new trips and contribute to Philadelphia's preparation as a host city for the World Cup in 2026.”

And, the signage unveiled Wednesday is just the first of many, as SEPTA plans a two-year roll out of new signs and maps at stations throughout the system.

Next, the station at 15th Street and City Hall will get new signage as, SEPTA noted in a statement, that research has found that station complex can be "often confusing for customers to navigate."

According to a statement from SEPTA, the mass transit provider plans to complete signage and wayfaring tools along the Broad Street Line first, before moving on to the Market-Frankford Line, trolley lines, and Norristown High Speed Line.

SEPTA officials also said that it is updating its app, "releasing more real-time information, working to vanquish “ghost buses," and piloting new, easier-to-read bus detour signage to align with the larger wayfinding improvements.

To learn more about SEPTA Metro, visit www.septa.org/metro.

This article tagged under:

SEPTA
