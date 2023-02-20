Remembering Slain Temple Police Officer Christopher Fitzgerald

Officer Christopher Fitzgerald, the Temple University police officer gunned down near campus over the weekend, left behind a wife and four children. He is being remembered as a loving father and "hero" public servant.

Fitzgerald was killed during an altercation near North 17th Street and Montgomery Avenue around 7 p.m. Saturday, Philadelphia officials said. Bucks County resident Miles Pfeffer was charged with murdering Fitzgerald and held in jail without bail.

Beside his love for family and dedication to public service, Fitzgerald was an avid runner who helped promote physical fitness in minority and law enforcement communities.

A Family in Law Enforcement

Fitzgerald followed his parents into law enforcement. His father, Dr. Joel Fitzgerald, was once a police chief in the Allentown Police Department and his mother, Pauline, once worked with the Philadelphia Police Department. They both still work in law enforcement, with Joel Fitzgerald currently leading the RTD in Denver, Colorado.

Fitzgerald, 31, began his career in law enforcement at just 19, his family said. He started his career as a corrections officer before becoming a police officer.

“RTD is deeply saddened to learn about the tragic and unimaginable loss of Chief Fitzgerald’s son Christopher, a police officer, who was killed in the line of duty,” the transportation agency said in a statement to the Denver Post. “We send our deepest condolences to the entire Fitzgerald family and all those mourning Christopher.”

Christopher Fitzgerald was a married father of four children, the youngest just 7 years old. Family members said he had just come back from his birthday vacation shortly before his killing.

The Temple University Police Association set up an online fundraiser to raise money for Fitzgerald's wife and kids.

A Fallen 'Hero'

There was a growing memorial to the slain officer at the intersection where he was killed. "Hero" was written on a sign at the memorial.

"To sacrifice himself for me and all the other Temple students," Temple student John Breen said while visiting the memorial. "I encourage all Temple students to come out, just to say a prayer."

One of the many police officers paying respect to Fitzgerald at the memorial said he "became a cop for all the right reasons."

Temple University officials said Fitzgerald joined the university police force in October 2021.

"Officer Fitzgerald gave his life protecting the temple community and we are forever indebted to him, the TUPA tweeted. "He valiantly served the temple community and the people of Philadelphia."

Fitzgerald was the first line-of-duty death in the history of the campus police department, a university official said.

“Officer Fitzgerald gave his life to selflessly serve and defend this community,” Jennifer Griffin, the university's vice president for public safety, said in a statement. “This loss leaves an enormous hole in all of our hearts. He was a father, a husband, a son, a colleague, and a friend.”

University president Jason Wingard said he was “heartbroken” and called Fitzgerald's shooting “a gut-wrenching reminder of our police officers’ daily bravery and sacrifices to protect our students, faculty, staff and community” as the city and the nation deal with “an unprecedented epidemic of violence.”

“We join law enforcement and people across the region in expressing our heartbreak and outrage over this horrific crime," Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner said in a prepared statement. "Officer Fitzgerald’s life was ripped from him and his loved ones violently and senselessly."

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney and Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro ordered all flags to be lowered to half-staff in Fitzgerald's honor.

A Love for Running, Inspiring Others

Fitzgerald was part of Black Men Run in Philadelphia, a group that promotes physical fitness among Black men. He also volunteered with the group to raise awareness about gun violence and how to combat it.

"He was always with us 100% of the way," Leroi Miles said. "You didn't see a lot of young men his age come out and do what we were doing. To have him out there that brought more young folks out, behind him, to follow in his footsteps."

Funeral plans for Fitzgerald have yet to be announced. His accused killer remained jailed Monday, facing murder charges.