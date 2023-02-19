Teen Arrested in Killing of Temple University Officer, Sources Say

Police in Bucks County have arrested an individual sought in the killing of a Temple University police officer that happened on Saturday.

On Sunday morning, at about 7 a.m. an 18-year-old white man -- who police have not yet identified -- was taken into custody at a family home in Buckingham Township in relation to the shooting, police sources confirmed.

Temple University's police association announced on Twitter that there had been an apprehension.

We can confirm that a suspect has been taken into custody for the murder of one of our police officers.



We are told that the arrest was made using our fallen officers handcuffs. — Temple University Police Association (@officialTUPA) February 19, 2023

The individual was taken into custody using the fallen officer's handcuffs, said the group.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated as information becomes available.