Police Officer Shot in Philly

A police officer was shot on Saturday night at 1800 W. Montgomery Avenue in Philadelphia, police said.
At this time there is no further information.
This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.
There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.
