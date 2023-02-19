Sources Identify Officer, Suspected Shooter in Temple University Slaying

Police sources have identified the officer who died in a shooting on Saturday evening as 31-year-old Chris Fitzgerald.

On Sunday morning, police descended on the Buckingham Township family home of 18-year-old Miles Pfeffer, sources said.

Pfeffer was arrested and detained using a pair of Fitzgerald's handcuffs, and according to law enforcement sources, he's expected to be charged with murder.

"That's a tradition that we do any time there is a fallen officer. We felt it was important to remember officer Fitzgerald by once again placing his cuffs on the suspect," Supervisory Deputy U.S. Marshal, Robert Clark explained at the time of the arrest.

Officials said he was apprehended without incident.

This investigation is ongoing and this story will be updated as new information becomes available.