Ready to Splash: Here's What Water Parks Are Nearby and When They Open for the Season

It's that time of the year when the weather is turning from warm to hot and that means more and more people will be looking for ways to cool down.

For all the water seekers, water park season is here and gearing up to be in full swing.

Looking for a water park to visit to escape the heat? Here’s a list of the ones around Philly and when they open for the season.

Six Flags Hurricane Harbor

Six Flags Hurricane Harbor water park opened for the season on May 20 for a spring preview.

Ahead of the summer season the park is open every weekend from May 20 through June 11 before picking up daily operations starting June 17 through September 14.

This year the park plans to debut new features like an enhanced menu, a VIP lounge area, a new play house for kids and seven new slides.

Dorney Park Wildwater Kingdom

Dorney Park Wildwater Kingdom opens this Memorial Day weekend on Saturday, May 27.

Daily operations for the water park will start on June 3, and those for the amusement park will start May 26.

Dorney Park is also running a special for Memorial Day weekend for all active U.S. military members, including National Guard, reserves and veterans. From Friday, May 26, through Monday, May 29, they can receive a free ticket to the park valid for the Memorial Day weekend.

In addition, military members can go online and purchase up to six tickets for family and friends with a discount.

Hersheypark Water Park

The Boardwalk at Hersheypark water park opens for the season this Memorial Day weekend on May 27.

The amusement park opened on May 25 for visitors and the parks will be open through Labor Day.

Hersheypark is also debuting a new ride on June 2 called the Wildcat’s Revenge, the first wood and steel hybrid coaster at Hershey.

Morey’s Piers

Morey’s Piers is home to two water parks the Raging Waters Water Park and the Ocean Oasis Water Park

The Raging Waters Water Park opens for the season starting on June 3 and will be open on the weekends. The Ocean Oasis Water Park opens for the season starting on June 17.

After June 17, both water parks will start daily operations.

Clementon Water Park

Clementon’s Splash World Water Park will open for the summer season starting this Memorial Day weekend on Saturday, May 27.

The water park will only be open on Saturday and Sunday, and Memorial’s Day, until June 19 when they start daily operations.

Camelback Water Parks

The Poconos has an indoor and outdoor water park. While the Camelback indoor water park is already open to visitors the Camelback Outdoor Waterpark opens on June 16.

Summer 2023 Camelback will be celebrating its 25th anniversary and will have a new attraction for the summer, the Rival Racer, an 8 track water slide.

Atlantic City Water Park

Atlantic City’s new water park, Island Water Park, that is set to be open all year round once construction is completed, is slated to open this summer, but no exact date.

It is expected to be an in-door and outdoor water park that will have rides, shopping outlets, party rooms and food and drinks.