It's only been about a year since Showboat Hotel owner Bart Blatstein broke ground on a $100 million indoor water park in Atlantic City, but as seen on Wednesday, the structure seems to have made significant progress.

In announcing the groundbreaking last year, Blatstein said that the water park being erected just off the city's boardwalk had been designed to give families a year-round option for entertainment that wouldn't involve gambling.

“This water park is going to crush it,” he said, during the groundbreaking.

In talking about the plan last year, Blatstein noted that several water parks have been proposed in Atlantic City in the past, but many have not come to fruition.

He promised that his 103,000-square-foot park -- expected to be called the Island Waterpark -- will not suffer a similar fate.

“How do I know it's going to happen? Because I say so. It's my money going into this place. I promise you, it's going to happen," he said at that time.

And, as seen by SkyForce10 Wednesday morning, the structure seems to be making steady progress.

NBC10 Work seems to be progressing on a $100 million dollar water park planned for Atlantic City.

Workers could be seen moving throughout the site that day, and a variety of park equipment and slides of different shapes and sizes were placed near the structure, seemingly awaiting installation. With its glass sides and silver roof, it stands out from other buildings near it.

When complete, the new park is expected to feature water slides, pools, a lazy river, food and beverage outlets, retails space, lounge areas, and a party room.

Blatstein has said there will also be an adult section with alcoholic beverages and amenities, including foot massages and manicures.

Blatstein has said that he expects the park to be open to the public by Memorial Day.