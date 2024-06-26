Philadelphia

Reading Terminal Market's first fully vegan deli celebrates new expanded space

By Cherise Lynch

NBC Universal, Inc.

Looking for vegan options in Philadelphia?

LUHV Food -an award-winning manufacturing company of nutritional vegan foods - unveiled its Vegan Deli expansion Wednesday at the Reading Terminal Market.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

The brand-new location is three times the size of its former space adding new fresh, frozen, and microwavable prepared meals.

The traditional items from LUHV Foods' ready-to-eat vegan menu and deli products will still be available.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

The deli aims to support various dietary and medical restrictions like heart disease, cancer, renal and diabetes diets.

Philadelphia

Vegandale, the largest vegan festival in North America is coming to Philadelphia

Philadelphia

Reading Terminal Market celebrates 131st birthday with pep rally, free food

LUKV Food's first opened its original stand in Reading Terminal Market back in 2018. For more information visit luhvfood.com.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

PhiladelphiaFood & DrinkReading Terminal Market
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us