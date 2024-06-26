Reading Terminal Market's first fully vegan deli celebrates new expanded space

Looking for vegan options in Philadelphia?

LUHV Food -an award-winning manufacturing company of nutritional vegan foods - unveiled its Vegan Deli expansion Wednesday at the Reading Terminal Market.

The brand-new location is three times the size of its former space adding new fresh, frozen, and microwavable prepared meals.

The traditional items from LUHV Foods' ready-to-eat vegan menu and deli products will still be available.

The deli aims to support various dietary and medical restrictions like heart disease, cancer, renal and diabetes diets.

LUKV Food's first opened its original stand in Reading Terminal Market back in 2018. For more information visit luhvfood.com.