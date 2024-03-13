Philadelphia

Vegandale, the largest vegan festival in North America is coming to Philadelphia

By Cherise Lynch

Vegandale

It's going to be a plant-based party!

Vegandale, the largest vegan experience in North America is making a stop in Philadelphia this summer.

The festival has previously taken place at locations including New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Toronto, Miami, and Dallas and now is extending to Philadelphia, London and Manchester.

Event organizers said their mission is to achieve “world vegan domination,” and the event attracts 100,000 attendees each year.

Thinking about attending? Well, get ready for an iconic vegan experience with nearly 100 food and drink vendors from around the world.

But the fun doesn't stop there. Vengandale is also known for its concert component. The bar was set high when Rick Ross, Coi Leray, and DJ Khaled took the stage in 2023.

In the coming weeks, event organizers will be unveiling the headliners for this year.

The Philadelphia event will be held at the Navy Yard on Saturday, Aug. 17. For more information and to purchase your tickets visit vegandalefest.com.

