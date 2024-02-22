Reading Terminal Market to celebrate 131st birthday with pep rally, free food

The Reading Terminal Market, America’s largest and oldest public market is celebrating its 131st birthday.

The celebration kicks off on Thursday, Feb. 22 at 11 a.m. with a pop-up pep rally featuring the Philadelphia 76ers mascot, Franklin and Sqaud 76.

"The event will take place ahead of Reading Terminal Market Night at the 76ers game when the team faces the New York Knicks that evening," event organizers said in a news release. "This is part of an ongoing partnership between the two organizations that includes the Market as inspiration for this season’s City Edition jersey and the 76ers supporting several Market merchants as part of their Spirit of Small Business program, presented by Fulton Bank."

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Additionally, those who attended the big celebration can expect free merchandise and sweet treats.

The Reading Terminal Market opened in 1893 and has been a Philadelphia staple ever since.