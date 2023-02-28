Kensington

Police Seek Man Who Allegedly Cut Cable Lines on Super Bowl Sunday

Thousands of Eagles fans in riverward communities lost their cable before the big game. Police believe one man is to blame

A surveillance image of a man sought for cutting cable lines on Super Bowl Sunday.
Philadelphia police are looking for a man that is believed to be responsible for Xfinity outages from February 12th -- just as the city prepared to watch the Super Bowl.

Shortly after the outage, Comcast came out to say the cause of the outage was due to vandalism. Now, police have released images of an individual who was allegedly captured on surveillance cameras after fiber-optic lines were cut.

This outage, police said, impacted about 17,000 Xfinity customers in the region.

According to police, just before 5 p.m. on Super Bowl Sunday, officers in the 24th district responded to 2700 block of Tulip Street in Kensington after a report of vandalism.

Here, officers spoke with an employee for Xfinity who was on hand after "multiple customers" reported outages, police said.

Law enforcement officials said that further investigation determined that five major fiber-optic data lines were cut at that location and about $10,000 worth of equipment was damaged.

Police said the individual shown in the surveillance footage is believed to have fled the area in a white Ford 4-door pickup.

