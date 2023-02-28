Police Seek Man Who Allegedly Cut Cable Lines on Super Bowl Sunday

Philadelphia police are looking for a man that is believed to be responsible for Xfinity outages from February 12th -- just as the city prepared to watch the Super Bowl.

Shortly after the outage, Comcast came out to say the cause of the outage was due to vandalism. Now, police have released images of an individual who was allegedly captured on surveillance cameras after fiber-optic lines were cut.

This outage, police said, impacted about 17,000 Xfinity customers in the region.

Holy crap. Half of Philadelphia is currently experiencing a cable and Internet outage and Comcast/Xfinity are now saying it may not be back up until 6pm #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/juKemkuvYp — Dan (from Steely Dan)🧢 (@orencamera) February 12, 2023

Not a comcast outage the night of the Super Bowl 😭🤦‍♂️ — ʷᵃᵍˢ (@wa17gs) February 12, 2023

An xfinity outage in the city where Comcast headquarters are located on Super Bowl Sunday is going to be the Lexington and Concord of the class war — jayne (@GI_Jayneee) February 12, 2023

According to police, just before 5 p.m. on Super Bowl Sunday, officers in the 24th district responded to 2700 block of Tulip Street in Kensington after a report of vandalism.

Here, officers spoke with an employee for Xfinity who was on hand after "multiple customers" reported outages, police said.

Law enforcement officials said that further investigation determined that five major fiber-optic data lines were cut at that location and about $10,000 worth of equipment was damaged.

Police said the individual shown in the surveillance footage is believed to have fled the area in a white Ford 4-door pickup.

