Comcast Reports Xfinity Outages in Fishtown and Kensington Before Super Bowl

There are Comcast outages affecting parts of Philadelphia on one of the biggest days of the year, Super Bowl Sunday.

The outage affected a few thousand customers in Fishtown and Kensington, according to Comcast.

Comcast spokesperson Jen Bilotta said physical damage that severed fiberoptic cable in the Kensington section of northeast Philadelphia on Saturday afternoon resulted in an outage impacting a few thousand households in Kensington, Fishtown and some surrounding areas in the city.

"We’re working as quickly as possible to restore services after vandalism impacted service to a few thousand customers in Kensington and neighboring parts of Philadelphia this afternoon," a spokesperson wrote. "Many customers are already back online and we are doing everything possible to restore services to all as quickly as possible."

Comcast has been working on it since the afternoon and some houses are starting to regain access to their service.

According to the Comcast Outage Map, they were working to resolve the outage by 4:35 p.m. but have now updated the message to say they are working to resolve the issue as soon as possible.

They hope to restore service by kickoff.

Comcast is the parent company of NBC10.