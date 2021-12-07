Philadelphia

Philadelphia Police Search for Stolen Car With 6-Year-Old Girl Inside

A woman parked her running vehicle to go inside a pizza restaurant on the 5600 block of Greene Street around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Philadelphia police are searching for a car that was stolen with a 6-year-old girl inside.

A woman parked her running vehicle to go inside a pizza restaurant on the 5600 block of Greene Street around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday. While she was inside the restaurant, her car was stolen while a 6-year-old girl was inside the vehicle.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Police continue to search for the car. They have not yet released a description of it.

At the same time of the car theft on Greene Street, another vehicle was stolen on Green Lane and Mitchell Street. During that incident, a delivery driver's car was stolen.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Pennsylvania 8 hours ago

Pa. Supreme Court Takes Up Deadly Force Rules for Police Officers

coronavirus 3 hours ago

Penn Researchers Developing Gum That Could Reduce COVID Transmission

Police initially mixed up the locations of the two thefts. They later clarified that no passengers were inside the car that was stolen on Green Lane.

This story is developing. Check back for updates. 

This article tagged under:

PhiladelphiaRoxborough
Local Tokyo Olympics U.S. and World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Watch The Lineup Entertainment Philly Live
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us