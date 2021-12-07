Philadelphia Police Search for Stolen Car With 6-Year-Old Girl Inside

Philadelphia police are searching for a car that was stolen with a 6-year-old girl inside.

A woman parked her running vehicle to go inside a pizza restaurant on the 5600 block of Greene Street around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday. While she was inside the restaurant, her car was stolen while a 6-year-old girl was inside the vehicle.

Police continue to search for the car. They have not yet released a description of it.

At the same time of the car theft on Greene Street, another vehicle was stolen on Green Lane and Mitchell Street. During that incident, a delivery driver's car was stolen.

Police initially mixed up the locations of the two thefts. They later clarified that no passengers were inside the car that was stolen on Green Lane.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.