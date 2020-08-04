Police Search for Missing Montgomery County Girl With Autism

Eliza Talal was last seen at noon on Tuesday at her home on Spring Valley Road in Lansdale, Pennsylvania

Police are searching for a young Montgomery County girl with autism who went missing on Tuesday.

Eliza Talal was last seen at noon on Tuesday at her home on Spring Valley Road in Lansdale, Pennsylvania. Eliza is autistic and non-verbal and police believe she is at special risk of harm or injury.

Eliza is described as an Asian girl standing 3-foot-6 and weighing 40 pounds with short brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white onesie t-shirt with short sleeves and no shoes.

The girl went missing while Tropical Storm Isaias slammed the region with heavy rain and wind though police have not revealed whether they believe her disappearance was weather-related.

If you have any information on Eliza’s whereabouts, please call 911 or Towamencin Township Police at 215-368-7606.