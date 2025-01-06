A second arrest was made in the murder of Devin Weedon, a 15-year-old boy who was shot and killed during a robbery as he walked to school in Philadelphia nearly two years ago.

On Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at 7:38 a.m., Weedon, a 10th grade student at Mastery-Simon Gratz High School, was walking to school along the 1600 block of West Hunting Park Avenue.

Police said four suspects then approached Weedon from behind and tried to rob him. A fight between Weedon and the four suspects ensued. One of the suspects then pulled out a gun and opened fire, shooting Weedon once in the chest.

The teen was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead that morning at 8:14 a.m.

Moments after the shooting, the gunman and two of the suspects fled on foot eastbound on Hunting Park Avenue while a fourth suspect fled south on 16th Street. Police later released surveillance photos of all four suspects.

On Dec. 18, 2024, investigators announced that they had arrested the first suspect in Weedon's slaying, 20-year-old Tamir Cole. Cole had already been arrested in April 2024 for his alleged involvement in a robbery that occurred the night before Weedon's murder, investigators said.

Cole was charged with murder and conspiracy in connection to Weedon's murder, Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner announced during a December 2024 press conference on the arrest.

“These were robbers, they were robbing people and they were willing to do anything if the robbery went a certain direction. They did this," Krasner said at the time.

Weedon's family members, including his father, Gary Weedon, attended the press conference as well.

“It’s hard, you know, when you have a son who makes you so proud as a dad and one minute you hug him and say you love him and the next minute you get a phone call saying he was shot," the teen's father said at the time.

During the press conference, Gary Weedon said he felt a "little piece of justice."

“I miss my son a lot,” he said. “But I got a little piece of justice because somebody has been arrested and, that one arrested probably saved another child or somebody else.”

On Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025, police told NBC10 they arrested a second person in Weedon's murder. They have not yet released the suspect's identity since they have not yet been formally charged.

