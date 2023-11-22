Woman pleads guilty to killing 2 state troopers, man on I-95 while driving drunk

A woman pleaded guilty in a deadly DUI crash on I-95 in South Philadelphia in 2022 that killed two state troopers and a pedestrian and will spend at least 27 years behind bars, NBC10's news gathering partner KYW Newsradio confirmed.

Jayana Webb, 23, struck and killed Pennsylvania State Troopers Martin F. Mack III, 33, and Branden T. Sisca, 29, as well as 28-year-old Reyes Rivera Oliveras on Interstate 95 near the Broad Street exit on March 21, 2022.

As part of a plea deal, Webb will spend at least 27.5 years in prison. Her prison time has been delayed however due to her being seven months pregnant, according to KYW Newsradio reporter Kristen Johanson.

#BREAKING: Jayana Webb has pleaded guilty for killing state troopers Brandon Sisca & Martin Mack & Reyes Rivera Oliveras in March 2022 on 95 while driving drunk. As part of deal she will spend at least 27.5 years in prison, but prison delayed bc she is 7m pregnant @KYWNewsradio — Kristen Johanson (KJ) (@KristenJohanson) November 22, 2023

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Back in June of 2022, the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office refiled third-degree murder charges against Webb shortly after a judge dismissed it.

At that hearing, the judge set Webb's bail at $200,000 per person who died in the crash, bringing the total to $600,000.

The Philadelphia District Attorney's Office refiled a 3rd degree murder charge against the 22-year-old woman accused of driving drunk on I-95 and striking and killing two state troopers and a pedestrian. The DA's decision occurred an hour after the judge dismissed the murder charge. NBC10's Aaron Baskerville has the details.

"I think at the end of the day the judge made the right decision," Webb's attorney Michael Walker said at the time. "Based on the law, it shouldn't have ever been charged as a murder case. It was an accident. It was an accident. And I'm so happy and hopeful that she'll be able to go home and talk to her family."

Webb was charged with DUI, homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence, homicide by vehicle, second-degree manslaughter of a law enforcement officer, involuntary manslaughter, recklessly endangering another person, driving under the influence and summary traffic violations, including failing to drive at a safe speed, careless driving and reckless driving.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

The crash that took the lives of the two state troopers happened around 12:40 a.m. in the southbound lanes of I-95 near Lincoln Financial Field on March 21, 2022. Sources told NBC10 the troopers had just pulled over Webb when they received a call about a man who was walking on the highway. They then left Webb as they responded to the man.

The two troopers spotted 28-year-old Rivera Oliveras walking on the highway. As they tried to get him into their vehicle, a driver, who officials identified as Webb, drove up to the scene and tried to use the shoulder of the highway to get around them.

Webb hit all three men, police said. The impact was so great that it threw the two troopers and Oliveras into the northbound lanes of I-95, police said.

Police said Webb remained at the scene, her car badly damaged, and was later taken into custody. Her alcohol level at the time was twice the legal limit of .08 BAC, according to police.

In March of 2022, Webb gave a post-Miranda Rights statement to officers that she had been drinking “strawberry Henny” -- referring to Hennessy Cognac -- prior to the crash, the Philadelphia District Attorney's office said.

Walker argued that his client was very young, a first-time offender and posed no danger to the public.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.