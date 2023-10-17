Police investigate sex assaults at gunpoint, same man sought

The same man is believed to have committed a pair of sex assaults over the course of two days in the Kingsessing area of Southwest Philadelphia, police said Monday.

According to police, on Saturday and Sunday, a man who, officials said, is believed to have sexually assaulted two women, in incidents just blocks apart -- assaulting one in her vehicle after approaching her as she sat at a traffic light.

Officials said the first incident is believed to have happened at about 3 a.m. Saturday morning, as a woman told police that a man approached her vehicle while she was driving alone and waiting for a traffic light at the intersection of 55th Street and Kingsessing Avenue.

At that time, officials said, the man produced a handgun and demanded money. When the woman told police she gave the man $20, he demanded her to open her doors and he then got into the vehicle, directing her to drive, according to police.

Officials said the man held the woman at gunpoint and demanded her to driver to the intersection of 49th and Bernard streets where he sexually assaulted the woman before ordering her to drive to a nearby ATM where he forced her to withdraw money.

After he was given an undisclosed amount of money, police said the man exited the vehicle and fled on foot.

In this incident, police said the attacker was described as being in his mid-twenties, having a thin build and was wearing dark grey sweatpants, a grey hoodie and a blue mask at the time of the incident.

Then, several hours later and less than a half-mile away, police said another woman reported being sexually assaulted.

According to police, a woman claimed that, at about 5 p.m. on Sunday, as she was walking Springfield Avenue, she was approached by a man as she reached the 1100 block of S. Paxon Street.

At that time, he pointed a handgun at the woman and demanded money, officials said.

Here, the woman told police that she gave the man $25 and some prescription medication that she had, before the man held her at gunpoint and led her down Paxon Street where he sexually assaulted her, officials said.

He fled on foot after the attack, according to police.

In this case, officials said the woman described a similar individual with a thin build, who wore a blue hoodie, blue mask and a Phillies hat at the time of the assault.

Officials said that an investigation is ongoing into both of these attacks and anyone who may have information on these crimes is asked to call the Philadelphia Police Department's Special Victims Unit at 215-685-3264 or call 9-1-1.